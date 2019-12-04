FELONY arrests
Rogelto Montoya, 30, of the 10 block of E St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:05 p.m. Dec. 3 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, assault, and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jordan K. Scotten, 32, of Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily harm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stephanie D. Smith, 20, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:47 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 1500 block of Poole Blvd., Yuba City, on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kevin B. Jimenez, 24, of Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:21 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 1100 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of obstructing or resisting a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dejon J. Merritt, 26, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:24 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 30 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.