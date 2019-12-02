FELONY arrests
Nicholas J. Marabotto, 33, of the 1500 block of Coats Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:47 p.m. Dec. 1 on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in injury to a person other than the driver. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jaskiran S. Gill, 37, of the 1100 block of Sam Rider Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:08 p.m. Dec. 1 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, causing willful harm or great bodily injury, and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kacey K. Hernandez, 32, of the 2400 block of Drummond Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Fairman St., Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rachel Rios, 46, of Merced, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. Nov. 30 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into jail. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christina M. Happy, 37, of Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:48 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 1000 block of N Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cody J. Weston, 27, of Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 800 block of Jones St., Yuba City, on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nick A. Caudillo, 31, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:15 p.m. Nov. 29 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Tony L. Simonson, 41, of the 9700 block of Highway 70, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:07 a.m. Dec. 1. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony B. Bustamante, 24, of the 500 block of H St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:06 a.m. Nov. 30. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.