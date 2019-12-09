FELONY arrests
Anthony J. Mason, 25, of the 2300 block of N. Beale Road, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:46 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 4600 block of Ardmore Ave., Olivehurst, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose V. Vasquez, 60, of the 160 block of Rai Estates Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 7 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anzella D. Webb, 49, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:46 p.m. Dec. 7 at Highways 99 and 20 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vernell R. Uribe, 22, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:46 p.m. Dec. 7 at Highways 99 and 20 on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tykerra L. Byrd, 23, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:46 p.m. Dec. 7 at Highways 99 and 20 on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chanel D. Woods, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:46 p.m. Dec. 7 at Highways 99 and 20 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cody M. McNamara, 29, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 3100 block of Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or causing great bodily harm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Albaro Silva-Machuca, 33, of the 1900 block of Fall River Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:24 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 4800 block of Arboga Road, Marysville on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in the injury of another person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Edward L. Hendry, 37, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 p.m. Dec. 6 on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dallas E. Bailey, 58, of Oregon House, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:14 p.m. Dec. 6 on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in the injury of another person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Jeri R. Jackson, 39, of Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:19 p.m. Dec. 7. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Travis J. Williams, 27, of the 780 block of Jewell Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:16 a.m. Dec. 7 at Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lydia P. Mojica, 44, of the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 7. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.