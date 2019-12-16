FELONY arrests
Sarah R. Ramirez, 25, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:17 p.m. Dec. 15 on suspicion of falsely personating another person. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shawna M. Durbin, 25, of the 1100 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:33 p.m. Dec. 15 on Highway 70 on suspicion of vehicle theft. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jessica L. Langley, 30, of the 6700 block of Park Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 14 at her residence on suspicion of cruelty to a child and burglary. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ian T. Anderson, 36, of the 5100 block of Chestnut Road, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:02 p.m. Dec. 14 on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kaitlynn T. Aguilar, 19, of the 570 block of Church St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:11 a.m. Dec. 14 at her residence on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan L. Rapp, 31, of the 5500 block of Trailhead Loop, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 14 on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Darnell V. Ene, 37, of the 2300 block of Waterbury Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 400 block of N Lawrence Ave. on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Suzanne J. Urquhary, 38, of Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:21 p.m. Dec. 15 on Highway 70. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose Robledo, 60, of Burlingame, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:04 a.m. Dec. 15 on Highway 99. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose J. Juarez Jr., 19, of the 5500 block of Alicia Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:49 a.m. Dec. 15. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Matthew E. Adair, 33, of Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:30 a.m. Dec. 14 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason C. Hoefler, 42, of the 1100 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:33 p.m. Dec. 13. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard D. Beisker, 34, of the 960 block of Eastcrest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:25 p.m. Dec. 13. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sierra M. Jenkinson, 34, of Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 12. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.