Felony Arrests:
Jean Paul F. Hinojosa, 31, of the 6000 block of Dunning Drive, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 6:34 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of injury to a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeremy L. Payne II, 28, of the 1300 block of Fourth Street, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:33 p.m. Feb. 26 on Bridge Street on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrest:
Alexander D. Adams, 25, of the 6000 block of McLaughlin Way, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:55 a.m. Feb. 27 at the corner of Cottonwood. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.