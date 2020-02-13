Felony Arrests:
Basilio T. Castaneda, 67, of the 17000 block of Highway 113, Robbins, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 12 at his residence on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rudy T. Gonzales, 33, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 300 block of Woodbridge Avenue on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Edward L. Etter, 32, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:58 p.m. Feb. 11 on Queens Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.