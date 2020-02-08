FELONY arrests
Marissa I. Cervantes, 33, of the 700 block of Berry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:41 p.m. Feb. 5 on the 1400 block of B Street in Marysville on suspicion of shoplifting. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Sukhvider Singh, 44, of the 100 block of Rai Estates Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 a.m. Feb 7 on the 100 block of Rai Estates Court in Yuba City on suspicion of failure to appear for a prior misdemeanor charge, possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a jail or prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eric A. Bailey, 30, of San Leandro, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:10 p.m. Feb. 7 on the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of felony conspiracy, petty theft and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kyle A. Goldsberry, 29, of the 1500 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 7 on McDevitt Drive in Wheatland on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and a probation violation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Tamika C. Myers-Hailey, 36, of the 1700 block of Mammoth Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:23 a.m. Feb. 7 on southbound State Route 70 just north of Nicolaus Avenue. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Thomas E. Taylor, 61, of the 2100 block of August Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 7 on northbound State Route 70 north of Feather River Boulevard in Linda. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.