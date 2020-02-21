FELONY arrests
Tara S. Stancil, 35, of the 200 block of E Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:32 p.m. Feb. 20 at her residence on suspicion of vandalism. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cedrick L. Peavy, 56, homeless was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:29 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 1000 block of Shad Road on suspicion of criminal threats and vandalism.
He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael J. Hill, 50, of the 1500 block of Derek Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:22 a.m. Feb. 20 at his residence on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Manuel J. Lopez, 24, of the 1500 block of Seventh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:40 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 1200 block of Kenny Drive on suspicion of possessing a large capacity magazine, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrest
Savannah J. Pyse, 21, of the 3000 block of Nystrom Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:55 p.m. Feb. 19 on Lincoln Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.