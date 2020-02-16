FELONY arrests
Edward L. McGee, 53, of the 900 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 540 block of Colusa Ave. on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel Savala, 22, of the 430 block of East17th St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 1600 block of Freeman Street on suspicion of possessing marijuana for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Lucius Badue, 51, of the 1100 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:47 p.m. Feb. 13. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose L. Medina, 48, of the 2900 block of Carr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:18 p.m. Feb. 13 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.