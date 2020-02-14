FELONY arrests
Esteven J. Lopez, 27, of the 1900 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:43 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of Atlantis Way on suspicion of possessing a stolen trailer and driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shelby A. Thomas, 27, of Oroville and David A. Santos, 32, homeless, were arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, burglary and using the personal identifying information of another person for unlawful purposes. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Wayne A. Cruff, 44, of Brownsville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 12 on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Jermain C. Anderson, 25, of Palmdale was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 13. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Destiny R. Monroe, 29, of Marysville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 10:35 p.m. Feb. 13. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.