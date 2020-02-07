Felony Arrests:
Delinda R. Balderas, 51, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 1000 block of Franklin Road on suspicion of elder abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lang Yang, 36, of Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a large capacity magazine. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Chelsea L. Bellard, 28, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James J. Bellard, 29, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 6 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Meng Soung, 40, of Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:40 a.m. Feb. 6 at Linda Elementary School on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer and concealing a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Shaianna M. Rosales, 24, of the 10000 block of LaPorte Road, Challenge, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 on Butte House Road on suspicion of driving a car without consent and purchasing or receiving a known stolen vehicle. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrest:
Trevor L. Goderum, 31, of Petaluma was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5 p.m. Feb. 6 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.