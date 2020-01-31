Felony Arrests:
Joey M. Sanchez, 37, of Sacramento was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 30 on Third Street on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alex W. Skaggs, 23, of the 8500 block of Hobbs Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 a.m. Jan. 30 on Riverside Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Mindy M. Caratachea, 32, of the 3000 block of Epperson Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:54 p.m. Jan. 30 on Shasta Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Markae A. Mullins, 45, of the 800 block of North Beale Road, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:25 p.m. Jan. 30 on Fleming Way. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.