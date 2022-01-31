FELONY ARRESTS
Cordell Tyler, 33, of the 100 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 29 on J Street at Fifth Street in Marysville on suspicion of two counts of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, second degree robbery, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to receive known stolen property and evading with wanton disregard. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Moranda Landecker, 44, of the 2100 block of Archer Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. Jan. 29 at Belair in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, vandalism with less than $400 in damages, robbery and evading. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Guadalupe Ruiz, 29, of the 1500 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:54 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Hernandez Jr., 37, of 35 Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 30 at 35 Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, battery causing serious bodily injury and vandalism with $400 or more in damages. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jaiden Robinson, 24, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 30 on State Route 20 at Walton Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, receiving known stolen property, trespassing, refusal to leave a property, possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
William R. Walker, 61, of the 800 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 800 block of H Street in Marysville on suspicion of sexual battery with special alligations, oral copulation and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Allen D. Smith, 29, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:56 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 1900 block of Park Circle in Linda on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of an unconventional pistol. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Lascellas D. Wisdom, 38, of the 1500 block of Minores Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:50 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 1500 block of Minores Drive in Olivehurst on suspicion of kidnapping, three or more sexual acts with a minor, lewd and lacidious acts with a child and oral copulation, He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Robert D. Pickrell, 38, of the 9200 block of La Porte Road, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:56 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 9200 block of La Porte Road in Brownsville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, two counts of vandalism, petty theft and battery. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Juanito Enriquez, 24, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:56 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 1900 block of Park Circle in Linda on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of an unconventional firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nikia Cole, 41, of the 2100 block of Holcomb Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:46 a.m. Jan. 29 on northbound State Route 99 south of Striplin Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Colby Rohan, 30, of the 1400 block of Blue Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:02 p.m. Jan. 29 on Bridge Street at S. Lawrence Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, failure to yield to emergency vehicles and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sierra Davis, 25, of the 1700 block of Rebecca Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:31 p.m. Jan. 29 on Butte House Road at Stabler Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .01 percent or higher while on probation for a previous DUI conviction. They were booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Fernando Maldonando Navarro, 52, of the 1100 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:45 p.m. Jan. 29 on S. Butte Road at the Wadsworth Canal on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Manuel Araujo Jr., 26, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:58 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 900 block of Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, trespassing, possession of an opium pipe, unlawful camping and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alejandra Buda, 34, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:34 a.m. Jan. 30 on Nicolaus Avenue at Scheiber Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Craig Harger, 55, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:44 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 400 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Villagrana, 29, of the 500 block of Neil Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:10 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 200 block of Del Monte Way in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Resendez, 40, of the 900 block of Albatross Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 600 block of Tenth Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Juan A. Marin, 31, of the 600 block of Evergreen Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 8:33 p.m. Jan. 28 in Wheatland on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Shelby V. Henderson-Farris, 26, of the 5800 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:34 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 700 block of Tenth Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.