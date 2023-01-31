Andrew Quintana, 44, of the 900 block of Starlite Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 9:40 a.m. Jan. 30 at the 500 block of Boyd Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kieshia Sasamoto, 36, of the 200 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at her residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cherie Godfrey, 59, of the 1400 block of Inglewood Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:34 p.m. Jan. 30 at the 600 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sara Soto, 41, of Camp Meeker, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:40 a.m. Jan. 30 at State Highway 90 and Nicolaus Avenue. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexander Mendoza, 19, of the 200 block of South Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 30 in South Colusa. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sergio Castillo, 21, of the 1500 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30 at Shasta Street and Del Norte Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.