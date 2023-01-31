FELONY ARRESTS

Andrew Quintana, 44, of the 900 block of Starlite Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 9:40 a.m. Jan. 30 at the 500 block of Boyd Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you