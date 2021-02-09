FELONY ARRESTS
John W. Williford, 58, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:18 p.m. Feb. 8 on Lask Drive on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and sexual penetration with a person under 14 years of age. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael B. Trujillo, 29, of Oroville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:11 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, hit and run, and evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba county Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Joseph M. Kaihe, 21, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:46 p.m. Feb. 8 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Guillermo Anguiano, 32, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:40 a.m. Feb. 8 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Julie A. Parra, 45, of the 1100 block of Bronco Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:50 a.m. Feb. 8 in Plumas Lake. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.