FELONY ARRESTS
Sheyenne Knoefler, 23, of the 1800 block of Autumnwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:26 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 1600 block of Hunter Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Luke, 28, of the 1800 block of Autumnwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 1600 block of Hunter Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Selina Bomar, 30, of the 400 block of C Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game on the Feather River in Yuba City on suspicion of attempting to receive known stolen property, vandalism, false identification to a peace officer, two counts of trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an opium pipe and two counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Justin Plant, 26, of the 1200 block of Starlite Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game on the Feather River in Yuba City on suspicion of attempting to receive known stolen property, vandalism, false identification to a peace officer, failure to provide a valid Fish and Game license, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, failure to appear and two counts of committing a felony while released on bail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kuljinder Shergill, 34, of the 700 block of Anna Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:26 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 700 block of Anna Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, possession of a controlled substance, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, being under the influence of a controlled substance and four counts of violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph J.A. Stinnett, 19, of Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:28 p.m. Feb. 8 on N. Beale Road at Feather River Boulevard in Linda on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, assault with force and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
De’Angelo L. Downing, 36, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:24 p.m. Feb. 8 on Eighth Street at E Street in Marysville on suspicion of battery on a police officer or emergency responder, two counts of resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Oscar Soto-Valderrama, 43, of the 600 block of Indiana Street, Gridley, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 1200 block of Pennington Road in Live Oak. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Mattu, 45, of the 1500 block of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:33 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 1300 block of Bogue Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Claudia L. Wing, 22, of the 2200 block of Waterbury Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 4900 block of Olivehurst Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.