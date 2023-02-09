Ajitpaul Singh Thindal, 42, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:03 p.m. Feb. 8 at the 500 block of 4th Street, Williams, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Lantye Robertson, 30, of Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:34 a.m. Feb. 8 at State Highway 99 northbound and Larkin Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juventino Ruiz-Jimenez, 25, of the 900 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 8 at Clark and Rosalind Avenue, on suspicion of sell/give/transport marijuana and reckless evading. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ameet Singh, 41, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 8 at Striplin Road, east of State Highway 99, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.