FELONY ARRESTS

Ajitpaul Singh Thindal, 42, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:03 p.m. Feb. 8 at the 500 block of 4th Street, Williams, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail. 

Tags

