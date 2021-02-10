FELONY ARRESTS
Benjamin K. Vestal, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. Feb. 9 on State Route 20 at Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale and failure to appear on a previous felony charge. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Heather D. Doyle, 32, of the 12800 block of Burma Street, Grass Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:34 p.m. Feb. 9 on Woodruff Lane north of State Route 20 in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, resisting arrest, criminal threats, and assault on a custodial officer. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Angel Buitron, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 on Hosley Road west of State Route 99. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.