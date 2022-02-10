FELONY ARRESTS
Ryan Mehling, 40, of the 300 block of Blue Bird Lane, Folsom, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:07 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 3400 block of Powerline Road in Olivehurst on suspicion of criminal threats, attempting to receive known stolen property, being a felon in possession of ammunition, vandalism, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, evading, bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail, committing a felony while released on bail and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jagdeep Badwal, 44, of the 500 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:06 p.m. Feb. 8 on Fifth and Olive Streets in Marysville on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eric Guzman, 32, of the 300 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:35 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, being a felon in possession of ammunition, providing false identification to a peace officer, failure to provide valid vehicle insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol and three counts of violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Womack, 47, of the 1400 block of Wendell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 on Market Street at State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Courtney Copeland, 45, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:56 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 700 block of Ainsley Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, vandalism with $400 or more in damages, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Felix Huerta, 23, of the 1700 block of Tenth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:21 p.m. Feb. 9 on Olivehurst Avenue at Bauga Street in Olivehurst on suspicion of transportation or possession of a machine gun. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Zachary J. Miles, 31, of the 2300 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Yuba Gold Fields on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Loree Haggerty, 35, of the 100 block of Melton Way, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 9 in Wheatland on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Dean Harig, 56, of the 1100 block of Gridley Avenue, Gridley, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 8 on Pennington Road at Larkin Road in Live Oak on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, hit and run with property damage and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason Pedigo, 41, of the 400 block of Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:11 p.m. Feb. 8 on State Route 20 at Shasta Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Margaret A. Blazek Jones, 57, of the 4400 block of Pomo Circle, Fair Oaks, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:21 p.m. Feb. 9 on Island Avenue east of Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Bryan P. Rivers, 43, of the 100 block of Anderson Way, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 10:57 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 1600 block of Highway 65 in Wheatland. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jacobi R. Moultrie, 28, of the 1300 block of High Noon Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:45 a.m. Feb. 10 on Highway 70 at Olivehurst Avenue in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.