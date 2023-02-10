Kong Vue, 35, of the 100 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 10:03 p.m. Feb. 8 at Meridian Road at Sac River, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Enrique Chavez, 39, of the 500 block of Marie Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:39 a.m. Feb. 9 at the 300 block of Miles Avenue, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dallas Trexler, 23, of the 1900 block of Wild River Drive, Yuba City was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 11:49 p.m. Feb. 8 at State Highway 99 north and Hunn Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rogelio Jacobo Mendoza, 30, of the 2900 block of Sabina Court, Live Oak, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:14 a.m. Feb. 10 at his own residence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Julie Shelley, 58, of Orangevale, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 8:24 p.m. Feb. 9 at Howley Road and Pacific Avenue. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.