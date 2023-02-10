FELONY ARRESTS

Kong Vue, 35, of the 100 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 10:03 p.m. Feb. 8 at Meridian Road at Sac River, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you