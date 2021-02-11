FELONY ARRESTS
Juan C. Lopez, 30, of the 8400 block of Blue Gravel Road, Smartsville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 10 on suspicion of driving a car without consent and false personation of another. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cristina A. Quintana, 39, homeless was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:24 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 700 block of Forbes Avenue on suspicion of spousal abuse and assault. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Adrain V. G. Haase, 35, of the 800 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 10 at his residence on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Marissa S. Powell, 20, of the 1000 block of Celestial Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:50 p.m. Feb. 10 on Ninth Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mark C. Knight, 62, of the 1700 block of Cattail Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:23 p.m. Feb. 10 on Cattail Drive. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jason A. Weaver, 20, of the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:53 p.m. Feb. 10 on 12th Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.