FELONY ARRESTS
Taylor Kanawyer, 28, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 400 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, dissuading or intimidating a witness, vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of battery, resisting arrest and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Clarence Hollcroft, 47, of the 1500 block of Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Probation at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 1500 block of Tierra Buena Road in Yuba City on suspicion of elder abuse and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Samantha Medina, 31, of the 1900 block of Tenth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:13 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 2200 block of Melba Street in Yuba City on suspicion of first degree robbery, committing a felony while released on bail and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Anguiano, 39, of the 8600 block of Jerrandy Court, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:13 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 2200 block of Melba Street in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Antonio Uriostegui, 44, of the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 a.m. Feb. 11 on Louise Avenue at Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of tear gas and driving without tail lamps. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jeffery T. Halliwell, 69, of the 2000 block of Virgilia Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:24 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 2000 block of Virgilia Lane in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Derick Howard, 41, of the 4300 block of Galbrath Drive, North Highlands, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:22 a.m. Feb. 10 on southbound State Route 70 south of Kempton Road in Rio Oso on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Anguiano, 39, of the 8600 block of Jerrandy Court, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:13 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 2200 block of Melba Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher.