FELONY ARRESTS
Ryan M. Wessling, 30, of the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:41 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 5590 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Munpreet Singh, 24, of the 1840 block of Pebble Beach Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:22 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 1670 block of Josephene Way on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alice A. Flores, 53, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 11 at Suncrest Bank on suspicion of obtaining the personal identification of another, making a fictitious check, embezzling an elder, and conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard T. Hart, 37, of Rio Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9: 51 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 5290 block of Highway 99, Pleasant Grove, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samuel D.A. Manthe, 23, of Rio Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:51 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 5290 block of Highway 99, Pleasant Grove, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Armando A. Garcia, 29, of the 1370 block of Hobart Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 12 at McGowan Park and Ride, Olivehurst. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Richard C. McManus, 68, of the 180 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:35 p.m. Feb. 11 on Biz Johnson Drive. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Eric R. Salacup, 23, of the 1740 block of Wildflower Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:32 p.m. Feb. 11 at Franklin Road and Harding Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.