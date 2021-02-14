FELONY ARRESTS
Ruben Rodriguez, 23, of the 1900 block of Redhaven Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 5 a.m. Feb. 12 at the 1500 block of Heather Drive on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shanya D. Taylor, 21, of the 900 block of E. Crest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 5:07 p.m. Feb. 12 at the 300 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City on suspicion of spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Christopher J. Williams, 34, of the 6600 block Heatherwood Way, Sacramento, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 6:10 p.m. Feb. 12 at State Route 70 at Kempton Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.