FELONY ARRESTS
Miguel Rother, 40, of the 1100 block of Larry Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:15 a.m. Feb. 12 on Larry Way in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Isidro Aldana Landaverde, 33, of the 1300 block of G Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:52 p.m. Feb. 12 on Garden Highway at Wilbur Way in Yuba City on suspicion of child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death, driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Pinedo Olea, 23, of the 1300 block of Hutchinson Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:46 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 1300 block of Hutchinson Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, driving under the influence of alcohol, violation of probation and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Phillip Davis Jr., 39, of the 1900 block of Ahern Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:09 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 800 block of J Street in Marysville on suspicion of criminal threats and stalking. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Sergio Felipe Jr., 35, of the 9200 block of Highway 113, Knights Landing, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:45 a.m. Feb. 11 at the 21000 block of Highway 113, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Zoe Mash, 18, of the 6400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:17 p.m. Feb. 11 at the 9800 block of California Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of causing harm or death to a elder/dependent adult and residential burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Juan Ferreria, 23, of the 1700 block of Waterfall Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:50 a.m. Feb. 12 on northbound State Route 70 just south of Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mindy Verrona, 41, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:43 p.m. Feb. 12 on California Street at Nelson Street in Sutter on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Efrain Guzman Hernandez, 26, of the 300 block of Hetherington Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:11 a.m. Feb. 13 on Franklin Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with an open container and driving under the influence with one or more previous DUI convictions. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Weese, 30, of the 1800 block of Park Circle, Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:40 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 400 block of Camino Cortez in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Terney J. Knoflick, 50, of the 300 block of Avenue I 195, Rendado Beach, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 11 on State Route 20 at Hammonton Smartsville Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Billy E. Escoto, 21, of the 300 block of Webb Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:35 a.m. Feb. 12 on Lewis Drive at Dry Creek Road in Wheatland. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Chelsie L.A.K. Flemings, 32, of the 6200 block of Mclaughlin Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:07 p.m. Feb. 11 on Sixth Street at C Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Samuel Hernandez Luciano, 29, of the 1800 block of Este Avenue, Corcuran, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:18 p.m. Feb. 11 on Lindhurst Avenue at North Beale Road in Linda. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Lawrence Webb, 43, of Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:05 p.m. Feb. 11 at Date and P Street, Live Oak. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.