FELONY ARRESTS

Anthony Wayne Hollis, 49, of the 2700 block of Maple Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at State Highway 45 and Wintun Road, Colusa on suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail. 

