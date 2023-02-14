Anthony Wayne Hollis, 49, of the 2700 block of Maple Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at State Highway 45 and Wintun Road, Colusa on suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kimber Paige Nebel, 41, of the 1700 block of Aster Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:33 a.m. Feb. 13 at the 1200 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Adam Lee Hyser, 23, of the 4900 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:23 p.m. Feb. 13 at the 5800 block of Feather River Boulevard, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Selina Marie Alfaro, 40, of the 1500 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:28 p.m. Feb. 13 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell/transport. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Francisco Antonio Oliver, 30, of the 3600 block of Morning Glory Street, Plumas Lake was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the 700 block of 4th Street, Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Marissa Powell, 22, of the 1400 block of Whyler Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:17 a.m. Feb. 13 at her own residence, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James Jeremiah, 37, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:42 a.m. Feb. 13 at the 80 block of Percy Avenue, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Ramirez-Ramirez, of the 1600 block of Stoker Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:28 a.m. Feb. 14 at Rocca Way and State Highway 20, Yuba City, on possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gabriel Adam Rutter, 25, of the 5500 block of Stonehaven, Marysville, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 1:49 a.m. Feb. 13 at North Beale Road, north of Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Balwinder Basra, 58, of the 700 block of Inder Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 9:41p.m. Feb. 12 at Habit Burger. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ernest Cohen, 38, of the 1300 block of Delone Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 10:54 p.m. Feb. 12 at Clark Avenue and B Street. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Manvir Jhutty, 25, of the 1700 block of Josephene Way, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:39 p.m. Feb. 13 at Franklin Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.