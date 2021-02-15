FELONY ARRESTS
Timothy I. Merklin, 40, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:57 p.m. Feb. 14 on Winslow Drive on suspicion of child endangerment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Travis Cole, 30, of the 1600 block of Twisted River Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:56 p.m. Feb. 14 on suspicion of robbery and corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christopher J. Evans, 37, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 3300 block of Muir Road on suspicion of identity theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Zachary M. Sims, 20, of the 1600 block of Valley View Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:27 a.m. Feb. 14 on Sharon Drive on suspicion of driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Heather D. Hill, 37, of the 700 block of Bandy Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:42 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 900 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of burglary and attempted arson. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan K. Scotten, 33, of the 7800 block of Butte Avenue, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 13 at his residence on suspicion of battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Heriberto Gante-Vicente, 34, of the 8500 block of Kent Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:39 a.m. Feb. 13 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Benjamin A. Best, 61, of Winter Haven, Florida, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:44 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 4800 block of Del Monte Avenue on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shanya D. Taylor, 21, of the 900 block of East Crest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:07 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 300 block of Alemar Way on suspicion of spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ruben Rodriguez, 23, of the 1900 block of Redhaven Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 1500 block of Heather Drive on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ronald J. Ellis, 32, of Washington was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:29 a.m. Feb. 15 on D Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Grant A. Journey, 44, of the 300 block of Royal River Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 14. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jorge C. U. C. Rosas, 25, of the 1100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 a.m. Feb. 14 on Franklin Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher J. Williams, 34, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:10 p.m. Feb. 12 on Highway 70. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.