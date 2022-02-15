FELONY ARRESTS
Kevin Ridgeway, 53, of the 3900 block of Railroad Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:14 a.m. Feb. 14 at Boyd’s Pump Boat Launch on suspicion of manufacturing, sale or possession of brass knuckles, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, two counts of receiving a second DUI conviction within ten years of first DUI conviction, failure to provide valid vehicle registration, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to stop at a red light, failure to appear and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Atkins, 36, of the 200 block of Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:11 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 200 block of Barrett Road in Yuba City on suspicion of false imprisonment, destroying or damaging a communication device to prevent help and battery. He was 200 booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Matias A. Alvarez-Viaana, 27, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:16 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Luis E. Munoz, 36, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 700 block of Seventh Street in Marysville on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jerry A. Johnson,59, of the 1500 block of N. Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:10 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 1400 block of Forty Mile Road in Marysville on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, burglary, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Russell Houge, 61, of the 1200 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:37 a.m. Feb. 14 on Lincoln Road at S. George Washington Boulevard in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gustavo Alejandro-Raymundo, 29, of the 2000 block of Becky Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:43 a.m. Feb. 14 on State Route 99 at Oswald Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Destiny Lyman, 19, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:01 a.m. Feb. 14 on Sutter Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, driving while addicted and driving under the influence of drugs. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.