FELONY ARRESTS
Michael Shawn Bonser, 54, of the 800 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:02 a.m. Feb. 15 at Avondale Ave at the railroad crossing, Olivehurst, on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm as a felon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dechunn Lee Thomas, 48, of the 5600 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:10 a.m. Feb. 15 at Kwik Serve on North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Balwinder Singh, 51, of the 1800 block of Alyssa Drive, Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:40 p.m. Feb. 14 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Forzaglia, 27, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 15 at 850 Gray Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William Gill, 32, of the 4900 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at 1100 Melton Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mark Dunn Jr., 36, of Rancho Cordova, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.