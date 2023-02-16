Jose Suarez, 42, of the 900 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:13 p.m. Feb. 15 at the 4500 block of Carlson Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gerardo Jesus Gonzalez, 30, of the 1900 block of Maverick Lane, Plumas Lake, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:20 a.m. Feb. 15 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Natalie Vierra, 30, of Modesto, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:06 p.m. Feb. 14 at the 8100 block of Pleasant Grove Road, Elverta, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alex Skaggs, 27, of the 8500 block of Hobbs Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:21 a.m. Feb. 15 at Del Monte and Garden Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of residential burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Malcolm Harvey, 38, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at the 1300 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jacquelyn Cleo Leach, 30, of the 13000 block of Ingersoll Drive, Dobbins, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 11 p.m. Feb. 14 at Marysville Road and Sterling Way. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Chad Gilbert, 28, of the 3100 block of Nuestro Road, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Poole Boulevard and Stabler Lane. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.