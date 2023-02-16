FELONY ARRESTS

Jose Suarez, 42, of the 900 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:13 p.m. Feb. 15 at the 4500 block of Carlson Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you