FELONY ARRESTS
Dennis L. MaCarley, 34, of the 300 block of Bernard Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the NET-5 drug and gang task force at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of stalking and vandalism. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Palatine Gray, 49, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 3:01 a.m. Feb. 16 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain on suspicion of corporal injury and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Wayne G. Day, 69, of the 5600 block of Kirkhill Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:27 p.m. Feb. 15 on Fourteenth and B Streets in Marysville on suspicion felony reckless evading. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Timothy M. Blankenship, 40, of the 100 block of Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 4:35 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road in Marysville on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.