FELONY ARRESTS
Samuel Adrian Wideman, 49, of the 1600 block of 5th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:44 a.m. Feb. 16 at 5th Avenue and Western, Olivehurst on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm as a felon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Maritza Aguilar-Martinez, 27, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:44 p.m. Feb. 15 at her own residence on suspicion of a hit-and-run causing property damage. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stephen Lal, 43, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:28 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Home Depot parking lot, on suspicion of failure to appear in court on a felony charge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Blake Kent, 24, of the 1900 block of Elmer Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:35 p.m. Feb. 16 at the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with force with a child under 14. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Christopher Ayala Farias, 19, of the 1300 block of Eastwind Drive, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:13 p.m. Feb. 15 at State Route 99 at SR 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas Szi, 24, of Reno, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:17 p.m. Feb. 15 at Highway 99 at McDonald Road, Live Oak. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin Allison-Branch, 24, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:45 a.m. Feb. 16 at Colusa and Orange Street, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.