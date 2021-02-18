FELONY ARRESTS
Carlos A. Maldonado-Cazares, 31, of the 1400 block of Wendell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:06 p.m. Feb. 17 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse, preventing or dissuading a witness from testifying, and kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose R. V. Barajas, 57, of the 400 block of Miles Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:16 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 200 block of Morton Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harkirat Bains, 52, of Turlock was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 2400 block of Franklin Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.