FELONY ARRESTS
Ann Yolanda Carnes, 47, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:04 a.m. Feb. 17 at Ash Way and Grove Avenue, Linda, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ricardo Guzman-Sanchez, 36, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 17 at the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, on suspicion of a parole violation of a felony. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alex Skaggs, 26, of the 8000 block of Hobbs Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:56 p.m. Feb. 17 at the 700 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fredrick Jones, 56, of the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:29 p.m. Feb. 17 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gustavo Ruiz, 35, of Lincoln, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:13 p.m. Feb. 17 at the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a felon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shane Gerstner, 36, of the 1900 block of 18th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. Feb. 17 at the 100 block of North Beale Road, Linda, on suspicion of residential burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
James Pryor, 50, of the 1200 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:45 a.m. Feb. 17 at the 700 block of E Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Luis Perez, 27, of the 1200 block of Marina Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:27 p.m. Feb. 16 at the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Patrick Sullivan, 23, of the 500 block of Tulsa Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:15 a.m. Feb. 17 at Garden Highway at Oswald Drive, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Cashatt, 40, of the 1100 block of Eager Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:40 p.m. Feb. 17 at the 400 block of North Palora Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.