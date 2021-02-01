FELONY ARRESTS
Jacob J. Phillips, 23, of the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:22 p.m. Jan. 30 on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicholas L. Lewis, 25, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:19 p.m. Jan. 30 on Highway 70 on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle, buying or receiving a known stolen vehicle, and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Travis A. Fleming, 35, of the 1400 block of Sherman Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:41 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 1200 block of Williams Way on suspicion of spousal abuse, false imprisonment and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cortez C. Kemp, 28, of Sacramento was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 800 block of Gidda Loop on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mai V. Vue, 38, of the 6100 block of Mates Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at her residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, cruelty to a child, and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Travis J. Cassinos, 21, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 30 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Isaiah M. Sharp, 22, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 200 block of Del Monte Avenue on suspicion of evading a peace officer and driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jamie L. Ericksen, 27, of the 1600 block Pebble Beach Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:51 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Nice Inn Motel on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Connor W. Murtha, 21, of Orangevale was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:21 a.m. Jan. 29 at his residence on suspicion of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan De La Rosa-Sevilla, 31, of the 200 block of Moore Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 29 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Martin C. Negrete, 33, of the 5600 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:04 p.m. Jan. 30 on Arboga Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.