FELONY ARRESTS
Cesar Serrano-Cota, 35, of the 700 block of N. Township Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:31 a.m. Jan. 31 on Highway 99 at the Butte County Line on suspicion of criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stanley Williams II, 41, of the 2100 block of Virgilia Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:05 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 1400 block of Whyler Road in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, vandalism with $400 or more in damages and committing a felony with other felony charges pending. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ronald D. Greathouse Jr., 51, of the 5800 block of Montclare Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:38 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 5100 block of Chestnut Road in Olivehurst on suspicion of assault with the intent of rape. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Dave Brown, 38, of Elkins Park, Penn., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:41 a.m. Jan. 31 on State Route 70 at Berry Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kuljinder Shergill, 34, of the 700 block of Anna Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:11 p.m. Jan. 31 on Anna Drive at Anthony Drive on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jeffery Meives, 28, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:52 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, trespassing and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David P. Bledsoe, 32, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 30 on D Street at Tenth Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.