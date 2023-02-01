FELONY ARRESTS

William Heidbreder, 42, of the 2300 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:56 a.m. Jan. 31 at the 400 block of North Palora Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

