William Heidbreder, 42, of the 2300 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:56 a.m. Jan. 31 at the 400 block of North Palora Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Plata-Melo, 24, of the 400 block of Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:35 p.m. Jan. 31 at his own residence, on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a person under 16 years old and possession of obscene matter of a minor in a sexual act. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alejandro Medina-Torres, 23, of Gridley, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:34 p.m. Jan. 31 at the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Loredana Damian, 24, of Roseville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:19 a.m. Jan. 31 at State Highway 99 north and West Catlett Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Samantha Athanasopoulos, 36, of the 1300 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:35 a.m. Jan. 31 at the 800 block of Gray Avenue. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Manuel Herrera, 27, of the 5500 block of Peach Tree Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:47 p.m. Jan. 31 at State Highway 99, south of Howsley Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ruben Sanchez-Gonzalez, 28, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on State Highway 99 and Howsley Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.