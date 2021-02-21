FELONY ARRESTS
Andre D. Johnson, 25, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 8:51 a.m. Feb. 19 at the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of corporal injury involving a spouse or cohabitant and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tarsem S. Cheema, 60, of the 1800 block of Cheekwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:43 p.m. Feb. 19 at his own residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amandeep S. Shanker, 24, of the 1100 block of East Eighth Street, Chico, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 9 p.m. Feb. 19 at Stabler, north of Butte House Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance up to six ounces. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Ismael Alvarez-Munoz, 32, of the 1300 block of Middle Honcut, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 19 at Chestnut and Colusa. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.