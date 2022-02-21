FELONY ARRESTS
Connor Norris, 31, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:20 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 1400 block of Butte House Road in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Magana, 53, of the 900 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:06 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 900 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James Murphy-Curt, 31, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:04 a.m. Feb. 20 on Phillips Road at Lincrest Elementary School on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Adrian A. Gonzalez, 26, of the 1200 block of E. 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:18 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 1200 block of E. 22nd Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a loaded firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
William L. Grover, 18, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alexzandriah Sae Lim, 22, of the 1000 block of Yolanda Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:03 a.m. Feb. 19 on State Route 70 north of Nocolus Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Gomez-Giron, 30, of the 8000 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:12 p.m. Feb. 19 on Louise Avenue at Stafford Way in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Bikramjeet Bhele, 24, of the 900 block of Moonlit Way, Folsom, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12 a.m. Feb. 20 on State Route 113 just south of Cranmore Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Makayla Bohlen, 23, of the 4800 block of Natomas Boulevard, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:25 a.m. Feb. 20 on southbound State Route 70 at Nicholas Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brandon Dobbins, 28, of the 400 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 on Bridge Street at Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Crystal D. Daniels, 39, of the 1900 block of 15th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:53 a.m. Feb. 21 on State Route 70 at McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and violation of probation. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.