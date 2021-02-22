FELONY ARRESTS
Kyle A. Mize, 31, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:13 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 400 block of Lemon Street on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, altering the identification number of a firearm, and concealing a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Benjamin B. Raines, 39, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 700 block of North Palora Avenue on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Darci R. Cress, 55, of the 1400 block of Avocet Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:32 p.m. Feb. 21 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jhonta L. Waters, 29, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 300 block of Bird Street on suspicion of possession of metal knuckles. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Titian M. Trombetti, 41, of the 400 block of Silvia Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:12 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 500 block of 14th Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Clarence D. Hollcroft III, 46, of the 1500 block of Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:21 p.m. Feb. 20 at his residence on suspicion of elder abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amandeep S. Shanker, 24, of Chico was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9 p.m. Feb. 19 on Stabler Lane on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance up to six ounces. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tarsem S. Cheema, 60, of Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:43 p.m. Feb. 19 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andre D. Johnson, 25, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:51 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of corporal injury involving a spouse or cohabitant and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Miguel A. Guzman-Bonifacio, 39, of Roseville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:05 a.m. Feb. 20 on Pleasant Grove Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ismael Alvarez-Munoz, 32, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 19 at Chestnut Street and Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.