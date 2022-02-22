FELONY ARRESTS
Danny Dodson, 37, of Roseville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 a.m. Feb. 21 at Garden Highway at Second Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of corporal injury involving a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin Raade, 45, of the 500 block of Reeves Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 21 at Winship Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of corporal injury involving a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jermaine Barber 37, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:45 a.m. Feb. 22 at his own residence, on suspicion of corporal injury involving a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Johnathan Brandon Davis, 48, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:03 p.m. Feb. 21 at the 14000 block of Ponderosa Way, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jerry Bernard Thope Jr., 50, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:32 p.m. Feb. 19 at his own residence on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon likely causing great bodily injury and elder abuse. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Austin Allman, 23, of the 1900 block of Knights Ferry, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:58 a.m. Feb. 21 at the 300 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dennis Edward Swars Jr., 29, of the 1900 block of Villa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:57 p.m. Feb. 18 at East 22nd and Sampson Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tracey Wayne Zinn Jr., 19, of the 1800 block of McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:41 a.m. Feb. 19 at E and Fifth Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.