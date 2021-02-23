FELONY ARRESTS
Shannon M. Wood, 44, of the 1300 block of Swezy Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:11 p.m. Feb. 22 at her residence on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael A. Sauer, 33, of Penn Valley was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:47 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 800 block of River Oaks Boulevard on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sylvester Guzman-Garcia, 56, of the 600 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 on Oswald Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose A. C. Rangel, 36, of the 400 block of 12th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:55 p.m. Feb. 21 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samantha N. Cockrum, 50, of the 6000 block of Elverta Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21 on Hammonton-Smartsville Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.