FELONY ARRESTS
Gustavo Ruiz, 35, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 4:45 a.m. Feb. 22 at his own residence on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person and committing another felony while out on bail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeremy Bullard, 35, of the 900 block of Krentz Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 a.m. Feb. 22 at Cooper Avenue and Kimball Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Todd Andrew Tyler, 53, of the 9500 block of Peoria Road, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:29 a.m. Feb. 22 at Highway 20 and East 22nd Street, Marysville, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Paulino Calihua, 32, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the 1000 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.