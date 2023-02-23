Steven Hansen, 42, of the 300 block of Pease Road, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:29 p.m. Feb. 21 at the 4500 block of Jones Road and Carolina Avenue, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jatinder Dhillon, 41, of the 1200 block of Wallace Way, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 8:16 a.m. Feb. 22 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Domingo Felipe, 54, of the 2900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 3:19 p.m. Feb. 21 at Franklin Avenue and Ohleyer Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cynthia Jimenez, 33, of the 800 block of 1st Street, Colusa, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 22 at Franklin Road and Clemenis Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.