FELONY ARRESTS

Steven Hansen, 42, of the 300 block of Pease Road, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:29 p.m. Feb. 21 at the 4500 block of Jones Road and Carolina Avenue, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

