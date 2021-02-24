FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher J. Evans, 37, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:35 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 3700 block of Frakes Way in Yuba City on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence, burglary, arson, and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Javier Ruiz, 45, of the 9500 block of Q Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 9500 block of Q Street in Live Oak on suspicion of burglary, identity theft, making factitious checks, and grand theft over $950. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kaitlin E. Licata, 31, of the 12800 block of Lakeshore North, Auburn, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 12:18 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 16500 block of La Porte Road in Brownsville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.