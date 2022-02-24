FELONY ARRESTS
Rachel Medlin, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:16 a.m. Feb. 23 at the 3100 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of hit and run while under the influence likely causing injury or death. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dustin McKenzie, 28, of the 800 block of Kiley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:33 p.m. Feb. 23 at the 700 block of Wilkie Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of rape by use of drugs. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert Hudson, 44, of the 14000 block of Fountain House Road, Dobbins, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 23 at his own residence, on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Shari Ann Lininger, 31, of the 1100 block of Holly Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:26 a.m. Feb. 23 at the 1000 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of attempted burglary. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.