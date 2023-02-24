Francisco Jauregui, 43, of the 1200 block of Buchanan Road, Yuba City, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 11:14 p.m. Feb. 20 at State Highway 20 east and Acacia Avenue, on suspicion of hit-and-run involving injury or death. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Weiler, 37, of the 1800 block of Baugh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:54 p.m. Feb. 22 at the 1300 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of hit-and-run involving injury or death. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexis Sanchez, 29, of the 300 block of McRae Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:24 p.m. Feb. 22 at the 1200 block of Walnut Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kyle Kimerer, 21, of the 1000 block of Gilliland Drive Yuba City, was arrested by Bail Bond Surrender at 1:45 p.m. Feb. 23 at his own residence, on suspicion of first-degree robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rayann Miller, 46, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 6:03 p.m. Feb. 23 in Marysville/Yuba County. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.