FELONY ARRESTS

Francisco Jauregui, 43, of the 1200 block of Buchanan Road, Yuba City, was arrested by California Highway Patrol  at 11:14 p.m. Feb. 20 at State Highway 20 east and Acacia Avenue, on suspicion of hit-and-run involving injury or death. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you