FELONY ARRESTS
Jerald E. Lee, 34, of the 1100 block of Mayette Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at his residence on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving known stolen property, and a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Martin Gonzalez, 20, of the 1100 block of McMullen Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 on Highway 20 on suspicion of possession or purchasing a controlled narcotic for the purpose of sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan N. Sanderson, 30, of the 11000 block of Smith Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 24 at his residence on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brent W. Vandorn, 35, of the 1200 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:35 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 500 block of Winslow Drive on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, driving a car without consent, and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert J. Rodello, 39, of the 1000 block of Portolla Valley Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:35 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 600 block of Queens Avenue on suspicion of robbery, driving a car without consent, conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James D. Barrie, 59, of Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:12 p.m. Feb. 24 on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ian T. Wray, 23, of the 700 block of East 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:04 a.m. Feb. 24 at his residence on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel A. Rowden, 33, of the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1 a.m. Feb. 24 on suspicion of evading a peace officer and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Arial R. Magana, 20, of Oregon was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:21 p.m. Feb. 24 on Powerline Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Francisco Gutierrez Jr., 22, of the first block of Neilson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:21 p.m. Feb. 24 on Powerline Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Maria H. Rayos, 25, of the 700 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:20 a.m. Feb. 24 on Ostrom Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.