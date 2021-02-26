FELONY ARRESTS
Esmeralda R. Organista, 31, of the 1800 block of Turpen Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:05 p.m. Feb. 25 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joel Collins Jr., 36, of the 5100 block of Tulip Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:10 p.m. Feb. 25 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury and battery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Luis M. Arroyo, 31, of the 500 block of Laurel Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:03 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 8900 block of Colusa Highway on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, false imprisonment, and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rachael K. Arroyo, 38, of the 1000 block of Celestial Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:33 a.m. Feb. 25 on Central Avenue on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, false imprisonment, and criminal conspiracy. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mary-Madilynn S. Poole, 22, of the 700 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and accessory. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jordan N. Sanderson, 30, of the 11000 block of Smith Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 24 at his residence on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.