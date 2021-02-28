FELONY ARRESTS
Hugo-Enrique Ojeda-Ceballos, 34, homeless, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 3:17 p.m. Feb. 26 at the 1800 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jarnail S. Dollar, 54, 1800 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 4:12 p.m. Feb. 26 at the 1900 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Diamond M. West, 38, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 11:35 p.m. Feb. 26 at the 700 block of North Palora Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michelle L. Chance, 39, of the 900 block of Market Street, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 12:56 p.m. Feb. 26 at her own residence on suspicion of grand theft and falsifying personal identification. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Jesus Eduardo Melo-Cruz, 23, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 10:40 p.m. Feb. 26 at I and Fifth Street, Marysville. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.